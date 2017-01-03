Oregon plans tree screening with local industries
Oregon plans to partner with local industry to plant trees along property lines as a buffer or screen to nearby neighborhoods. "We have some wonderful residential areas in Oregon," said City Administrator Mike Beazley.
