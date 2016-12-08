Some Upper Sandusky customers with out natural gas
About 100 customers are without natural gas after street construction workers hit a gas line late Thursday afternoon, according to the Upper Sandusky Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheCourier.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Tue
|Been There
|2
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Bryan Swerlein
|Dec 15
|Benny
|2
|job and Family services gas voucher
|Nov '16
|abe
|2
|robinette family in forest
|Nov '16
|brayneeac
|1
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Candidates clash in battlegrounds as Trump path...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC