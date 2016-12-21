Murphy Michael Weaver
Rebecca and Bradley Weaver, of Upper Sandusky, are the parents of a boy, Murphy Michael Weaver. He was born at 4:43 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, 2016 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
