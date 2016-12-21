GOBA announces 29th annual tour
Julie Van Winkle, director of The 29th Annual Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure , announced recently that the 2017 tour, June 17-24, will feature a route in north central Ohio. The expected 1,500 riders will start gathering for the tour on Saturday, June 17, at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Findlay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Tue
|Been There
|2
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Bryan Swerlein
|Dec 15
|Benny
|2
|job and Family services gas voucher
|Nov '16
|abe
|2
|robinette family in forest
|Nov '16
|brayneeac
|1
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Candidates clash in battlegrounds as Trump path...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|20
Find what you want!
Search Upper Sandusky Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC