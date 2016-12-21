Blood drives scheduled
The American Red Cross is urging eligible donors to give the gift of a lifesaving blood or platelet donation this holiday season. Busy holiday schedules and travel plans make it more challenging for regular donors to give, and many businesses and organizations postpone hosting blood drives during the holiday season for the same reasons.
Upper Sandusky Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melanie Schiefer
|Tue
|Been There
|2
|Galion man acquitted after sex trial (May '09)
|Dec 16
|Duke for Mayor
|8
|Bryan Swerlein
|Dec 15
|Benny
|2
|job and Family services gas voucher
|Nov '16
|abe
|2
|robinette family in forest
|Nov '16
|brayneeac
|1
|Cheating wife
|Oct '16
|Horrible
|1
|Candidates clash in battlegrounds as Trump path...
|Oct '16
|Le Jimbo
|20
