Special Weather Statement issued May

Special Weather Statement issued May 5 at 5:01PM EDT expiring May 5

Friday May 5

PAZ031-075-076-WVZ509-510-052145- Fayette Ridges-Greene-Fayette-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Monongalia- 501 PM EDT FRI MAY 5 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING SMALL HAIL...GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTIES... At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Point Marion, or near Star City, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and small hail are possible with this storm.

Uniontown, PA

