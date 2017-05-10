Special Weather Statement issued May 5 at 5:01PM EDT expiring May 5...
PAZ031-075-076-WVZ509-510-052145- Fayette Ridges-Greene-Fayette-Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston-Monongalia- 501 PM EDT FRI MAY 5 2017 ...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM CAPABLE OF PRODUCING SMALL HAIL...GUSTY WIND AND HEAVY RAIN WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN GREENE...SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND NORTHEASTERN MONONGALIA COUNTIES... At 500 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Point Marion, or near Star City, moving north at 25 mph. Wind gusts up to 45 mph and small hail are possible with this storm.
