Drunken driving suspect gives her nam...

Drunken driving suspect gives her name as Hillary Clinton

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: Powhatan Today

This undated photo provided by the Fayette County Prison in Uniontown, Pa., shows Holly Lynn Donahoo, of Louisville, Ky., who was arrested Tuesday, May 2, 2017, on charges including driving under the influence and fleeing or eluding police. Authorities say Donahoo identified herself as Hillary Clinton after law enforcement personnel chased her from Maryland into Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uniontown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shana trent Feb '17 Wonding 1
Brent Nally Dec '16 Idgaf 2
Uledi Music Thread (Feb '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Anyone want to study Bible? (Oct '16) Oct '16 Hello 1
News 'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16) May '16 Obama Gang Signs 9
News 24 Charged In Pittsburgh-Area Mortgage Fraud; T... (Feb '08) May '16 Doc U R a Joke 427
Any females wanna text for fun? (Jul '12) Mar '16 Sally scale buster 18
See all Uniontown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uniontown Forum Now

Uniontown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uniontown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Uniontown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 281,228,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC