State police commander of Waynesburg barracks transferred to Fayette County

Thursday Feb 9

Sgt. Steve Dowlin, a Greene County native who has commanded the Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Waynesburg for nearly two years, is being promoted to the rank of lieutenant and will now be overseeing police operations in Fayette County.

