Watch a massive spool of cable roll d...

Watch a massive spool of cable roll down the highway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: Boing Boing

A spool of cable fell off a truck on Route 40 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, turning the highway into a hyperrealistic video game. Believe it or not, Florida is only the 14th worst state for accidents, according to The Daily Beast's breakdown of per-capita stats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boing Boing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uniontown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brent Nally Dec 17 Idgaf 2
Uledi Music Thread (Feb '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Anyone want to study Bible? Oct '16 Hello 1
News 'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16) May '16 Obama Gang Signs 9
News 24 Charged In Pittsburgh-Area Mortgage Fraud; T... (Feb '08) May '16 Doc U R a Joke 427
Any females wanna text for fun? (Jul '12) Mar '16 Sally scale buster 18
Cursia Kateynn (Feb '16) Feb '16 i know 2
See all Uniontown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uniontown Forum Now

Uniontown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uniontown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Uniontown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,593 • Total comments across all topics: 277,839,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC