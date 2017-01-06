Giant spool of wire goes barreling do...

Giant spool of wire goes barreling down Pennsylvania highway

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: UPI

A massive spool of wire caused havoc for drivers on a Pennsylvania highway after falling off the back of a truck. Driver David Cole , from Alabama, shared cellphone video with KDKA of the giant wooden spool as it rolled down the highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Uniontown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brent Nally Dec 17 Idgaf 2
Uledi Music Thread (Feb '16) Nov '16 Musikologist 2
Anyone want to study Bible? Oct '16 Hello 1
News 'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16) May '16 Obama Gang Signs 9
News 24 Charged In Pittsburgh-Area Mortgage Fraud; T... (Feb '08) May '16 Doc U R a Joke 427
Any females wanna text for fun? (Jul '12) Mar '16 Sally scale buster 18
Cursia Kateynn (Feb '16) Feb '16 i know 2
See all Uniontown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Uniontown Forum Now

Uniontown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Uniontown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

Uniontown, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,744,127

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC