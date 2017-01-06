Giant spool of wire goes barreling down Pennsylvania highway
A massive spool of wire caused havoc for drivers on a Pennsylvania highway after falling off the back of a truck. Driver David Cole , from Alabama, shared cellphone video with KDKA of the giant wooden spool as it rolled down the highway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Uniontown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brent Nally
|Dec 17
|Idgaf
|2
|Uledi Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Anyone want to study Bible?
|Oct '16
|Hello
|1
|'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16)
|May '16
|Obama Gang Signs
|9
|24 Charged In Pittsburgh-Area Mortgage Fraud; T... (Feb '08)
|May '16
|Doc U R a Joke
|427
|Any females wanna text for fun? (Jul '12)
|Mar '16
|Sally scale buster
|18
|Cursia Kateynn (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|i know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Uniontown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC