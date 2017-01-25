Homeless students arise from many different situations
Homelessness often conjures images of people subsiding in shelters or on city streets, but according to school officials, those instances represent a minority of homeless cases seen by area school districts. "There are many situations we've come across over the years," said Albert Gallatin Area School District homeless coordinator Chris Pegg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Add your comments below
Uniontown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brent Nally
|Dec '16
|Idgaf
|2
|Uledi Music Thread (Feb '16)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|2
|Anyone want to study Bible?
|Oct '16
|Hello
|1
|'This is really bizarre,' Pa. neighbors say ofa (May '16)
|May '16
|Obama Gang Signs
|9
|24 Charged In Pittsburgh-Area Mortgage Fraud; T... (Feb '08)
|May '16
|Doc U R a Joke
|427
|Any females wanna text for fun? (Jul '12)
|Mar '16
|Sally scale buster
|18
|Cursia Kateynn (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|i know
|2
Find what you want!
Search Uniontown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC