Open House/Job Fair a success -

Open House/Job Fair a success -

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Residents, family members, and members of the community attended the Heartland Healthcare of Union's Open House and Job Fair on Tuesday, June 27. The three-hour event was held in the Assisted Living Unit and featured food, live music, door prizes, tours of the assisted living and rehab facilities, and a live broadcast by WBCU Radio. Seven business partners of the Heartland Healthcare had tables at the event providing information about their services and opportunities for employment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News No request yet from Trump vote fraud task force... Jul 2 Linda Watford 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May '17 BuddyB 50
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr '17 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,833 • Total comments across all topics: 282,427,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC