Open House/Job Fair a success

The Union Times Residents, family members, and members of the community attended the Heartland Healthcare of Union's Open House and Job Fair on Tuesday, June 27. The three-hour event was held in the Assisted Living Unit and featured food, live music, door prizes, tours of the assisted living and rehab facilities, and a live broadcast by WBCU Radio. Seven business partners of the Heartland Healthcare had tables at the event providing information about their services and opportunities for employment.

