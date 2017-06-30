Man charged with trafficking meth -
A Jonesville man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine got another charge filed against him after he allegedly threatened to kill a narcotics investigator with the Union County Sheriff's Office. In a statement released Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Latavian Pashard Brannon, 25, 439 Eisontown Road, Union, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a school, and threatening the life of a public official.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May '17
|BuddyB
|50
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC