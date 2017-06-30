Man charged with trafficking meth -

Read more: The Union Daily Times

A Jonesville man arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine got another charge filed against him after he allegedly threatened to kill a narcotics investigator with the Union County Sheriff's Office. In a statement released Friday, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Latavian Pashard Brannon, 25, 439 Eisontown Road, Union, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine within a 1/2 mile of a school, and threatening the life of a public official.

