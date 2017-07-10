At Civil War commemoration, Confederate group snubs Union speaker

Descendants of Civil War soldiers, battle re-enactors and local officials gathered in Westminster last weekend as they do every year to commemorate an 1863 skirmish that briefly rattled the Carroll County city. This year, for the first time, a member of the Sons of Union Veterans had been invited to speak about a black Civil War soldier, whose grave was recently discovered in a local church cemetery -- near that of a Confederate lieutenant who is always honored.

