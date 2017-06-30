America under God or gone under -

The Union Times Ronald Reagan once observed that "If we ever forget we are One Nation Under God, then we will be a nation gone under." Tuesday, July 4, is the 241st birthday of the United States of America, and while it is certainly a time for celebration, it should also be a time for reflection on the condition of this great nation and the source of its greatness.

