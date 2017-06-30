a A full service family salona -
The Union Times Family, friends, and public officials helped Ashley Rainwater celebrate the grand opening of "Primped & Polished Salon and Spa" Wednesday morning. Rainwater is the owner and operator of the upscale salon and spa which offers services such as make-up, hair styling, and facials.
