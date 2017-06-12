Woman charged with child neglect -
A Whitmire woman has been charged with allegedly leaving her 1-year-old child alone in her car with the vehicle's windows down and its motor running for a total of more than 30 minutes. Nancy Elaine-Rebecca Alexander, 31, 91 Veterans Lane, Whitmire, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with unlawful neglect of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
