Woman charged with child neglect -

Woman charged with child neglect -

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: The Union Daily Times

A Whitmire woman has been charged with allegedly leaving her 1-year-old child alone in her car with the vehicle's windows down and its motor running for a total of more than 30 minutes. Nancy Elaine-Rebecca Alexander, 31, 91 Veterans Lane, Whitmire, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with unlawful neglect of a child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May '17 BuddyB 50
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr '17 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,571 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC