Woman accused of making kids steal

A Union woman is facing charges for allegedly making three children steal cell phones and two other women are accused of beating her up. Kinsley Marie Gray, 20, 610 North Church Street, Union, is charged by the Union Public Safety Department with two counts of shoplifting $2,000 or less, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and giving false information to law enforcement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.