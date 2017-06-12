USC Union honors 47 students -
USC Union has named 14 students to the President's List and 33 students to the Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must be full-time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean's List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
