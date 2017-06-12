USC Union honors 47 students -

USC Union honors 47 students

USC Union has named 14 students to the President's List and 33 students to the Dean's List for the spring 2017 semester. To be named to the President's List, a student must be full-time with a semester grade point average of 4.0. Those named to the Dean's List are full-time students with a semester GPA above 3.5.

