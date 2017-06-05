Uniting Union with family fun -

Uniting Union with family fun -

Thursday Jun 8

Image courtesy of Wyshell Garrett The 2017 Union County Summer Sting Festival will be held Thursday, June 15, Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17 at the Union County Fairgrounds. The festival is being sponsored by Wyshell Garrett, owner of Pooh's Playhouse, and will include an Out of School Bash Block Party and Old School vs. New School Father's Day Car Show .

