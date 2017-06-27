Union man faces federal charges -
A Union man is facing federal drug and weapons charges stemming from an investigation conducted by two law enforcement agencies in 2016. In a statement released earlier this week, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that Marcos Antonio Ramirez, 26, 5018 Cross Keys Highway, Union, had been arrested on Monday by Union County Narcotics Officers and the Clinton Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May '17
|BuddyB
|50
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC