Two men arrested in connection to Roche Pharmacy burglary in Whitmire

Two men are in custody and will be charged later today with the burglary that occurred at Roche Pharmacy in Whitmire. The two men became suspects when deputies and the owners reviewed video footage from the pharmacy from the earlier in the day on the day of the burglary and saw them in the store acting suspiciously.

