Ribbon-cutting ceremony today

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Image courtesy of The Union County Chamber of Commerce The Union County Chamber of Commerce invites the public to attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of "Primped & Polished" at 103 Sardis Road, Union, on today at 11 a.m. The event will include refreshments and door prizes. A Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony celebrating the Grand Opening of "Primped & Polished Salon and Spa" will be held today at 11 a.m. at 103 Sardis Road, Union .

