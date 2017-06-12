No one is ever too old to learn -
Photo courtesy of USC Union Dorothy Rodgers Porter, 67, stands beside the graves of her parents, Fred and Maggie Rodgers. She recently graduated from USC Union, becoming the first of her parents' nine children to graduate from college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May '17
|BuddyB
|50
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC