Fugitive arrested in Union

The U.S. Marshals Service got a timely helping hand from the Union County Sheriff's Office in apprehending a fugitive this past week. In a statement released earlier this week, Union County Sheriff David Taylor announced that on Tuesday, Union County Narcotics Officers received a request from the U.S. Marshals Service to help locate and arrest a fugitive at 109 Christian Lane in Union.

