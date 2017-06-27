Friends on Main moving sale

Book lovers, mark your calendars: In preparation of our temporary move to the Lewis W. Long Building, 213 West Main Street, so that the Friends on Main building may be renovated, Friends on Main will close on Friday, June 30 and remain closed the rest of the summer to allow for a complete inventory of books and media. Then, beginning on Monday, September 11, the Friends will sponsor a Blowout Moving Sale in the Friends on Main building.

