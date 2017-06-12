Coupons to be distributed June 21 -
The Union Times Kathleen and Lewis Tesner listen as Union County Council on Aging Director Tim Black speaks with them about the Senior's Farmers Market Nutrition Program. The Tesners were among the approximately 240 senior citizens to each receive $25 worth of coupons which they can use to buy fresh produce from local farmer's markets.
