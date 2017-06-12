Council approves incentive program

A business that invests $250,000 or more in downtown Union will soon be able to qualify for an incentive program that will reimburse it for some of the costs involved in doing business in the city. At its June meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance establishing an "Economic Development Incentive Program" to encourage private businesses to invest in the "A-1/Central Business District" in the downtown area.

