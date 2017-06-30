Celebrating the Fourth of July

Image courtesy of the Buffalo Community Festivals Committee The Buffalo Community's Annual "Party at the Pond" will be one of two Fourth of July celebrations held in Union County on July 4. The other will be the 4th of July Annual "Light Up The Lake" which will be held at Foster Park Lake. Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce Sponsored by the Union County Chamber of Commerce and the Union County Recreation Department "Light Up The Lake" will be one of two Fourth of July celebrations held in Union County on July 4. The other will be the Buffalo Community's Annual "Party at the Pond."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.