Celebrating a very special lady

Saturday Jun 17

The Union Times Azalee Robbins prepares to blow out the candles on the birthday cake during the celebration of her 100th birthday on Friday, June 9 at Heartland Healthcare of Union. Family members and staff came together to celebrate Mrs. Robbins birthday joining her in enjoying the cake and ice cream and fellowship of that very special day.

