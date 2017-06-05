Athletic Hall of Fame nominations sought -
The Union County High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations of individuals to be considered for the Athletic Hall of Fame. If you would like to nominate an individual from any of the county's former high schools or Union County High School, you may do so by visiting the Union County Schools website and download the nomination form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
