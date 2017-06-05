An evening filled with song

Photo courtesy of Union Music Club The Union County High School Gifted and Talented Class performed a wide selection of song for the Union Music Club at its May meeting. The members of the class who performed included Miss Tyanna Porter, Miss Ivanna Bell, Miss Katie Wagner, Miss Maija Bays, Miss Kayleigh Miller, Miss Aubrey Key, Miss Claire Pridemore, and Miss Shelby Summers.

