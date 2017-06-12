Absentee voting now under way -
Image courtesy of the Union County Voter Registrar's Office Voters in Union County and throughout the rest of the US House of Representatives Fifth District will have six candidates to choose from in Tuesday's special election. Those voters who will not be in town on Tuesday can vote for the candidate of their choice by absentee ballot, either in person at the Union County Voter Registrar's Office or by mail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May '17
|BuddyB
|50
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC