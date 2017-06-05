a LEGO Kickoff Challengea June 5 -
The Union Times "Summer Reading 2017" will get under way at the Union County Carnegie Library on Monday, June 5 with the "LEGO Kickoff Challenge" from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. At 8 p.m. that evening the library will hold its first "Movies Under the Stars" of the summer. The event will be held on the lawn of the library and the movie shown that evening will be "Sing."
