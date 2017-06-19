2 charged with pharmacy burglary -
Neil Corey Trammell, 28, of 272 Old Buncombe Road in Union, and Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, of 5009 Cabol Road in Sharon were arrested in Kershaw County on Wednesday after deputies there tried to stop a vehicle for unrelated traffic violations and a chase ensued. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the suspects began throwing pills from the vehicle during the chase.
