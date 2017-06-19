2 charged with pharmacy burglary -

2 charged with pharmacy burglary -

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: Newberry Observer

Neil Corey Trammell, 28, of 272 Old Buncombe Road in Union, and Trevor Dee Wilson, 21, of 5009 Cabol Road in Sharon were arrested in Kershaw County on Wednesday after deputies there tried to stop a vehicle for unrelated traffic violations and a chase ensued. According to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office, the suspects began throwing pills from the vehicle during the chase.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) May '17 BuddyB 50
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr '17 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,732 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC