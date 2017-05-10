USC Union holds 2017 Commencement - 5...

USC Union holds 2017 Commencement - 5:00 am updated:

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 7 Read more: The Union Daily Times

Photo courtesy of USC Union The students who graduated from USC Union during the 2017 Commencement held Saturday, April 29 pose for a picture on the front steps of the Main Building prior to the graduation ceremony which was held in the campus Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) 6 hr BuddyB 50
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr 12 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,698 • Total comments across all topics: 280,927,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC