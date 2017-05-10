USC Union holds 2017 Commencement - 5:00 am updated:
Photo courtesy of USC Union The students who graduated from USC Union during the 2017 Commencement held Saturday, April 29 pose for a picture on the front steps of the Main Building prior to the graduation ceremony which was held in the campus Auditorium.
