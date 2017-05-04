Trump Knows Jack about Andrew Jackson. SAD
I see this morning President Trump isn't sure why the Civil War happened . In line with your standard Trumpian militant ignorance , he assumes that since he isn't sure what happened that "people" aren't sure either.
