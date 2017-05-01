Tea, cookies, and creativity -
Image courtesy of the Union County Arts Council The Union County Arts Council will host its annual "Mommy & Me Tea Party" on Saturday, May 6 from 3-5 p.m. at its Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. Mothers, daughters, and guests attending will be able to enjoy tea and cookies and do art projects together.
