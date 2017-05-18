Students attend a Civil War Faira -
The Union Times Retired third grade teacher Robbie Gault takes Foster Park Elementary School third grade students on a "Tour of Charleston" as part of Monday's "Civil War Fair." South Carolina education standards require third grade students to learn about the Civil War, and the Civil War Fair at FPES was designed to help the school's third graders learn about the subject in an engaging and exciting manner.
