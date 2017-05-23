Sliwa awarded Boinest Morgan Medal -
The Union Music Club has selected Carmen Sliwa to be the 2017 recipient of The Boinest Morgan Medal for excellence in piano study. This medal is awarded annually in memory of Mrs. Genie Boinest Morgan, who had a wonderful reputation for teaching piano in Union.
