No tax increase for 2017-2018

While some utility rates will increase property taxes will not under the proposed City of Union Municipal Budget for fiscal 2017-2018. In its May meeting Tuesday evening, Union City Council voted unanimously to approve first reading of an ordinance setting the city's property tax millage for the new fiscal year which begins July 1. The ordinance sets the municipal tax millage for the new fiscal year at 86.8 mills, unchanged from the current fiscal year.

