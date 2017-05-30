Memorial Day Ceremony May 29

The Union Times The Veterans Memorial Park Lodge will be the scene of American Legion Post 22's annual Memorial Day Ceremony. The ceremony will be held Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Union Times The Veterans Memorial Park Lodge in Union is, as this plaque states, "Dedicated to the Memory of the War Dead of Union County," and so it is fitting that it will be the site Monday, May 29, of the American Legion Post 22's annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

