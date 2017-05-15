Guilty verdict in Super 8 killing
The 48 year old from Union, S.C., was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for killing Travis Wallace on Oct. 12, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|May 10
|BuddyB
|50
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr '17
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
Find what you want!
Search Union Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC