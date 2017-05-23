Guilty pleas heard last week

The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this past week: - Marion Douglas Bell, 315 Franklin Street, Jonesville, to first offense distribution of a Schedule II narcotic controlled substance, 91 days with credit for one day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs. - Calvin Brown, Jr., 116 Thomas Street, Union, to failure to stop for a blue light, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for nine days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs; to driving under the influence, time served and to pay $372.86 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

