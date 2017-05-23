Guilty pleas heard last week -

Guilty pleas heard last week -

The following persons pleaded guilty before Judge Daniel D. Hall of York in General Sessions Court in the Main Courtroom of the Union County Courthouse this past week: - Marion Douglas Bell, 315 Franklin Street, Jonesville, to first offense distribution of a Schedule II narcotic controlled substance, 91 days with credit for one day already served and to pay $283.25 in fines and court costs. - Calvin Brown, Jr., 116 Thomas Street, Union, to failure to stop for a blue light, 90 days suspended upon 12 months probation with credit for nine days already served and to pay $540.75 in fines and court costs; to driving under the influence, time served and to pay $372.86 in fines and court costs, sentences to run concurrently.

