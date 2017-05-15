Gestamp 1st quarter revenues top a 2 billion

In a statement released Monday, Gestamp, the Spanish multinational company dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of automobile components, announced that it had generated revenues of 2,096 million or just under 2.1 billion during the first quarter of 2017, 16.1% more than in the first quarter 2016, outpacing global vehicle production by more than 3x. The press release states that Gestamp recorded a profitable growth with EBITDA of 222 million, 15.4% more than in the first quarter of 2016.

