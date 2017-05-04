Christ changed the cross forever -

Christ changed the cross forever -

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: The Union Daily Times

The Union Times Crucifixion has always been a horrible way to die and because of that the cross for centuries was, as the hymn says, a "symbol of suffering and shame." It was something to be dreaded and therefore the perfect weapon of intimidation for tyrannies like the Roman empire to use to terrorize its subjects into submission to its imperial authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Union Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14) Apr 12 anonymous 12
Pokemon Go (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pikachu 1
News Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06) Apr '16 SheCoop 48
News Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Fed Up 2
News Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16) Feb '16 KAREN 1
South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16) Feb '16 Pay Scale 1
News Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Riding the Range 1
See all Union Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Union Forum Now

Union Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Union Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Union, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,921 • Total comments across all topics: 280,810,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC