Carolyn Edwarda s last concert
The Union Times In this week's "News Around Lockhart" column, Connie Porter writes about this evening's concert by Carolyn Edwards at Main Street Junction in downtown. Edwards, who has sang professionally, is terminally ill with cancer and her last request is to sing for an audience one last time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Union Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Calvary Hill Girls Home (Jul '14)
|Apr 12
|anonymous
|12
|Pokemon Go (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pikachu
|1
|Tommy Pope to resign (Sep '06)
|Apr '16
|SheCoop
|48
|Student Swipes Nude Photo SC Teacher Took for H... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Fed Up
|2
|Sumter sheriff to speak (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|KAREN
|1
|South Carolina Middle income is dying. (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Pay Scale
|1
|Nikki Haley: Yup, I meant Trump when I criticiz... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Riding the Range
|1
