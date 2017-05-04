Blue vs Grey at Cross Keys House -
The Union Times Confederate soldiers march out to defend the Cross Keys House and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis from the advancing Union army this past weekend during "Living History X." The Living History events are sponsored by the Union County Historical Society which owns the house and its grounds. The centerpiece of the events is the reenactment of Davis' visit to the Cross Keys House on April 30, 1865.
