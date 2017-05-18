Arson investigation under way -

Arson investigation under way

A fire that damaged two tractors and the interior of a barn is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff's Office and SLED as a possible act of arson. Roger Bailey, Public Information Officer for the Soutside Fire Department, said Thursday that his department was dispatched Wednesday at 5:16 p.m. to 2505 Whitmire Highway, Union, in response to a report of a barn being on fire.

