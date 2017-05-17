a Through Our Eyesa this Thursday

The Union Times "Signature" is printed paper collage by artist Nanette Jenkins and is part of the "Through Our Eyes" currently on display at the Union County Arts Council Art Gallery on Main Street in downtown Union. The exhibit features the work of five area artists whose work, in the mediums of water, acrylic, and collage include "Landscapes that celebrate the beauty of nature, Heavenly Landscapes that explore our celestial dreams, and Interior Landscapes that honor love, loss, and hope."

